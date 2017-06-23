Jennifer Lopez Puts ‘Photoshop’ Accusers in their Place

By Hayden Wright

Jennifer Lopez’ abs are nothing new: She’s been putting us all to shame since she appeared as a Fly Girl on In Living Color in the 90s. This week, the multi-hyphenate entertainer posted a flattering mirror selfie on Instagram that displayed her rock-hard abs in glorious lighting. Fans quickly accused the singer of digitally enhancing the snap: A strange dark patch seems to be missing from her waist. J-Lo wasn’t having it:

“Omg…Just a smudge on the mirror…lol…not photoshop,” she wrote, along with the hashtags: #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #youshouldtryit #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters.

Lord bless the haters. Undeterred by the Photoshop accusations, Lopez recently enjoyed a French “baecation” with her current bae Alex Rodriguez.

See the original photo here:

Ayyyyy... 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT