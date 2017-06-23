WIN On Fresh: Charlie Puth 'Up Close' | NKOTB | Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias | Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Harry Styles | Billboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Watch this Gorilla Dance to ‘Maniac’

June 23, 2017 12:51 PM
Filed Under: Flashdance, zola the gorilla

By Abby Hassler

People who thought the viral video of Zola the gorilla from the Dallas Zoo dancing, splashing and having a blast around his kiddie pool couldn’t get any better were wrong. There was something missing from his adorable dance routine: Michael Sembello’s 1983 hit “Maniac.”

True ’80s fans know this song appearing in the hit film Flashdance, during a scene when actress Jennifer Beals conducts a seriously strenuous dance training exercise in her converted warehouse.

Watch the hilarious video below followed by the movie scene that made the song famous.

