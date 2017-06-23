FM Magazine: ‘War Within’

(Director Zaher Saleh/War Within)

Deb Gordon’s guest was Zaher Saleh, the director of the new short film, War Within which depicts the inner turmoil and struggle of a gay man in a Muslim country, and his journey towards self-acceptance.

Mr. Saleh, himself a gay Muslim living in New York, drew from personal experience for inspiration.

“It wasn’t easy at all to really come out,” said Saleh.

“The first step that we can do is acknowledge that this exists and this needs attention,” he continued. “Bringing up the topic helps a lot…it will help pave the way…saying to the world, ‘hey this is normal’ – just like any other community, any other culture – gay people exist anywhere in the world. So, hopefully, this starts the conversation or dialogue.”

War Within is part of a film series by the socially conscious non-profit We Are One + Together, which recently launched in New York and supports a myriad of causes.

During Pride Month, We Are One + Together is also highlighting the persecution and plight of 5 gay Syrians who are currently in hiding in Turkey and encouraging the community to sign this petition to grant them asylum.

For more information, visit www.WeAreOneTogether.org.

You can also show support via social media by sharing the hashtags #WeAreOne+Together and #WeAreMrGaySyria

View the film, War Within HERE.

–Deb Gordon/WNEW