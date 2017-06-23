Fifth Harmony Founder Says Fans are ‘Fifth Member’ of Group

By Robyn Collins

When Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony six months ago to pursue a solo career, there was speculation whether she would be replaced or if the band would change their name.

“It was obviously a thought because it was a prevalent thing that there’s four of us not five, founding member Lauren Jauregui told MTV News. “Regardless, we were all very united on the fact that we didn’t want to change the name.”

She went on, “Fifth Harmony is the name that we grew up with and we worked for and it’s our brand. It’s who we are. It’s our whole entire moments. It’s what we spent five years on.”

She concluded that even though there are now only four members of the group, there’s still an unofficial fifth member. “The fans named us Fifth Harmony, and now they’re the fifth member,” she said.

Fifth Harmony have released their first post-Cabello track, “Down,” (a collaboration with Gucci Mane), while Cabello’s debut solo album is due in September.