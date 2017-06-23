Britney Spears Welcomed to Thailand with ‘Toxic’ Cover Video

By Abby Hassler

Britney Spears recently performed two concerts in Bangkok, Thailand. The star took to social media a couple days ago to express how much she loves Thailand and it looks like the country returns this affection.

Four flight attendants from Thai carrier Nok Air recreated the iconic airplane-themed music video for Spears’ 2003 track “Toxic” to welcome her to the country. While they didn’t recreate the entire music video (no naked bodysuits or motorcycle-riding spies), the group nailed the aircraft scenes.

Watch the “Toxic” cover below.