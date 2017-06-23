WIN On Fresh: Charlie Puth 'Up Close' | Lorde | Nickelback | NKOTB | Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias | Harry Styles | Billboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Andy Grammer is Going Deeper with New Music: “The world is tough right now. We need this.”

June 23, 2017 6:47 PM By Cane
Filed Under: Andy Grammer, LunchMoney Lewis

Andy Grammer is on the brink of returning with a new studio album and first from the release is the new single “Give Love” featuring LunchMoney Lewis. Grammer spoke with Fresh 102.7’s Cane about what’s to come on his new record and how it’s different from his previous efforts.

andygrammer freshucp 06232017 0101web Andy Grammer is Going Deeper with New Music: The world is tough right now. We need this.

(Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Digital)

“You want to see some evolution or what else is going on. I have a couple on the album that’s coming that go a little deeper into some stuff,” says Grammer during our ‘Up Close & Personal’ event in the Adorama Theater. “You’re always trying to go deeper and be more vulnerable, open, and get less filters between trying to look cool and just being who you are.”

Grammer typically pens over 100 songs before whittling down to a dozen or so worthy of space on an album and, at times, even questions whether the singles are worth being heard.

“Even a song like ‘Give Love’, in my head, there’s a question as I’m writing it going ‘Is this cheesy? Is it too on the nose to say ‘give love?’ But that’s what I feel, so screw it,” says Grammer.

“The world is tough right now. We need this.”

Listen to Andy’s new single “Give Love” featuring rapper Lunchmoney Lewis and be on the look out for his as yet untitled third album coming this fall.

Related: Andy Grammer Meets Fans at Fresh 102.7’s ‘Up Close and Personal’

 

–E.J. Judge/Fresh 102.7

More from Cane
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live