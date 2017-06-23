Andy Grammer is Going Deeper with New Music: “The world is tough right now. We need this.”

Andy Grammer is on the brink of returning with a new studio album and first from the release is the new single “Give Love” featuring LunchMoney Lewis. Grammer spoke with Fresh 102.7’s Cane about what’s to come on his new record and how it’s different from his previous efforts.

“You want to see some evolution or what else is going on. I have a couple on the album that’s coming that go a little deeper into some stuff,” says Grammer during our ‘Up Close & Personal’ event in the Adorama Theater. “You’re always trying to go deeper and be more vulnerable, open, and get less filters between trying to look cool and just being who you are.”

Grammer typically pens over 100 songs before whittling down to a dozen or so worthy of space on an album and, at times, even questions whether the singles are worth being heard.

“Even a song like ‘Give Love’, in my head, there’s a question as I’m writing it going ‘Is this cheesy? Is it too on the nose to say ‘give love?’ But that’s what I feel, so screw it,” says Grammer.

“The world is tough right now. We need this.”

Listen to Andy’s new single “Give Love” featuring rapper Lunchmoney Lewis and be on the look out for his as yet untitled third album coming this fall.

