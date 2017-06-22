Miley Cyrus Welcomes the Summer with Bikini Photo

By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus welcomed in Summer with a couple of photos in the California sunshine. The “Malibu” singer posted a shot of herself in a classic red bikini and her two pups having a picnic.

Related:

Miley Cyrus: ‘I Give My Pigs Spa Treatments’

Miley Cyrus Bringing Dad Billy Ray to Mentor on ‘The Voice’

Watch Miley Cyrus Pose as Street Performer on a NYC Subway Platform

“Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!,” she wrote.

Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

She also gave some solid puppy parenting advice, suggesting watermelon as a summertime treat.