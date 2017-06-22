Miley Cyrus Welcomes the Summer with Bikini Photo

By Robyn Collins
Miley Cyrus welcomed in Summer with a couple of photos in the California sunshine. The “Malibu” singer posted a shot of herself in a classic red bikini and her two pups having a picnic.
“Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!,” she wrote.
She also gave some solid puppy parenting advice, suggesting watermelon as a summertime treat.
