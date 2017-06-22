WIN On Fresh: Charlie Puth 'Up Close' | NKOTB | Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias | Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Harry Styles | Billboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Miley Cyrus Welcomes the Summer with Bikini Photo

"Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!" June 22, 2017 9:47 AM
Filed Under: Miley Cyrus

By Robyn Collins

Miley Cyrus welcomed in Summer with a couple of photos in the California sunshine. The “Malibu” singer posted a shot of herself in a classic red bikini and her two pups having a picnic.

mileycyrus fresh 05162017 0107web Miley Cyrus Welcomes the Summer with Bikini Photo

(Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Digital)

“Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!,” she wrote.

Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit , sunshine (always spf) , & goooood times!

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

She also gave some solid puppy parenting advice, suggesting watermelon as a summertime treat.

Emu ❤️s Watermelon! (be cautious of seeds & rind! otherwise totally doggy safe!)

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

