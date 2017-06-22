WIN On Fresh: Charlie Puth 'Up Close' | NKOTB | Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias | Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Harry Styles | Billboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Lorde Selling Autographed Lithographs for 24 Hours

The 24 hour sale is to celebrate what she calls “a magical release week.” June 22, 2017 11:05 AM
By Robyn Collins

Lorde is selling autographed lithographs of the cover art from her new album Melodrama.

The 24-hour sale is to celebrate what she calls “a magical release week.”

The lithographs are 12″×12″ and cost $20 plus shipping. You can order the prints on her personal website. The sale began at 11:00 p.m. last night (June 21), meaning that they will go off sale at around 11:00 p.m. tonight (June 22).

