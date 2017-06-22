Interview: Jeffrey Makes a ‘Love Connection’ with Host Andy Cohen

(Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Andy Cohen, host of Bravo TV’s Watch What Happens Live and officially the “baddest and hardest working b**** in the business” (according to Fresh 102.7 morning personality Jeffrey), is taking over your Thursday nights with a rebooted version of the long-running television dating show, Love Connection on Fox.

For both Andy and Jeffrey, the notion of Andy’s inclusion in the reboot was similar to the book The Secret, where it is said that you can manifest thoughts: “Oh my God! It was like that for me too,” Andy said while on the line with Jeffrey this morning.

Jeffrey had a ‘proud mom’ moment for Andy when an Instagram video of the TV star standing proudly in front of his own giant face on a billboard came through his feed.

“I was very excited about seeing that billboard. This massive ‘Love Connection’ billboard on Seventh Avenue — and I was thrilled,” says Andy. But he was also a little taken aback by the whole thing admitting “all you would want in life is for someone to believe in you enough to put up a six-story billboard of you, and then you start looking at it and you’re like, ‘Wow, I wish I liked the picture!'”

Speaking about the show’s production, specifically the fabulous set that has been created, Andy says it’s like a “Thunderdome of love. Huge… it’s like a big love spaceship or something. I couldn’t believe it the first time I saw it.”

“Mike Darnell is one of the executive producers,” Andy explains. “He’s the guy behind American Idol and so, he likes to do things big and I have no problem with that!”

Jeffrey remembers watching the original show and voting on connections based on hairstyles and admits he found himself doing the same thing while watching the revamped version.

“Oh that’s good,” Andy said excitedly. “That makes me so happy! I mean, that the thing. The show still works. It’s a he-said/she-said about first dates and you can play along at home. It’s got a lot of humor, a lot of awkward moments and it’s got a lot of heart.”

Listen to Jeffrey and Andy’s full chat above, check out a quick tease of the new show below, and be sure to tune in on Thursdays at 9PM EST on Fox!

–Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7