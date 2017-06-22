WIN On Fresh: Charlie Puth 'Up Close' | NKOTB | Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias | Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Harry Styles | Billboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Fall Out Boy Share ‘Champions’ Featuring Post Malone

June 22, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Fall Out Boy, Post Malone

Fall Out Boy have debuted a new single “Champions” which features rapper Post Malone.

Bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz had previously teased the track as being inspired by the classic 80’s film The Neverending Story. “This one is for the kid warriors out there hunting the purple buffalo…” he wrote.

falloutboy fhj2015 0306 Fall Out Boy Share Champions Featuring Post Malone

Fall Out Boy performs during Fresh 102.7’s Fresh Holiday Jam at The Beacon Theatre in New York City on December 2, 2015 (Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Local)

The cut is our latest listen to the band’s forthcoming album M A N I A, which is set to be released on September 15.

Check out “Champions” below.

