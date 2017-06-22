WIN On Fresh: Charlie Puth 'Up Close' | NKOTB | Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias | Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Harry Styles | Billboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Blake Shelton Wishes Carson Daly a Happy Birthday, as Only He Can

Shelton shared some goofy photos in celebration of Daly's 44th birthday. June 22, 2017 2:06 PM
By Abby Hassler

Blake Shelton can’t stop teasing The Voice‘s host Carson Daly — even on his birthday.

Daly turned 44 today and fellow Voice cast member Shelton celebrated the occasion with a series of goofy tweets including a photo of Carson in a crazy holiday sweater, and side-by-side with a creepy puppet.

For a final caption, Shelton wrote, “Ha!!! Just Messing around… Seriously happy birthday @CarsonDaly.. love you buddy…”

Check out the posts below.

