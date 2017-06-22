WIN On Fresh: Charlie Puth 'Up Close' | NKOTB | Pitbull & Enrique Iglesias | Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Harry Styles | Billboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Adam Lambert Teases New Music For End of June

June 22, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: Adam Lambert, Queen

Adam Lambert has been relatively quiet in 2017 after an exhaustive 2016 of traveling on his The Original High Tour and the Queen + Adam Lambert 2016 Summer Festival Tour. But Lambert teased Glamberts with a 12-second snippet on Twitter today promoting the arrival of new music on June 30th.

 

No further details are available at the moment. Lambert will embark on another tour with Queen this Summer, spanning North America for 26 dates beginning in Phoenix tomorrow (June 23) and finishing up in Houston on August 5th. Whether that means new music with Queen can be expected is unknown. The well-known classic rockers haven’t revealed news regarding new music and they are a promotion machine; guitarist Brian May recently took the time to create an unboxing video for the band’s new Monopoly game.

Lambert’s most recent release was 2015’s The Original High featuring the singles “Ghost Town” and “Another Lonely Night.”

 

–E.J. Judge/Fresh 102.7

