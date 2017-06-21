Foo Fighters’ New Album Features ‘Biggest Pop Star in the World’

By Abby Hassler

Foo Fighters recently announced their ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold. Frontman Dave Grohl explained the record will feature numerous guests, one of which may be “the biggest pop star in the world.”

Related: Dave Grohl’s 8-Year-Old Daughter Plays Drums at Foo Fighters Show

“The biggest pop star in the world and — I’m not kidding — sings backup on one of the heaviest songs on the record, and we’re not telling anybody who it is,” Grohl revealed in a recent interview.

So who might this huge pop star be? The obvious choice is Adele, due to her close ties to producer Greg Kurstin, who also produced the Foos’ new album. But nothing is confirmed at this point, it could be Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Beyoncé or anyone really. Only time will tell. Concrete and Gold arrives September 15.