(Credit: demaerre/Thinkstock)

This morning, Jeffrey and Jill Nicolini, in for Karen, talked about a crazy new diet that is getting a lot of buzz and it includes not eating food… ever!

Click above to hear more about this crazy new diet that consists of living on just air and energy!

What is the craziest diet you’ve ever tried? Comment below!

Read more about this no-food ‘Breatharian’ diet HERE!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey