WIN On Fresh: Andy Grammer 'Up Close' | Charlie Puth 'Up Close' | Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Harry Styles | Billboard #Hot100Fest | OneRepublicParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Watch Shawn Mendes Perform ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ on Fallon

His U.S. tour kicks of July 8 in Portland, Oregon. June 20, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Fallon, Shawn Mendes

By Jon Wiederhorn

Shawn Mendes is on fire. The day after the Canadian singer won the Pop Music Video of the Year award at the Much Music Video Awards for the song “Mercy” he performed his hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” on national television.

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said, “This guy is the real deal, man” and then Mendes took the stage for a stellar performance of the reflective, soulful pop song. “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” appears on Mendes’ latest album Illuminate, which came out, September 23, 2016, and topped the Billboard album chart.

Mendes received a standing ovation for the performance, as he likely will on the U.S. dates of his Illuminate World Tour, which launches July 6 in Portland, Oregon.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live