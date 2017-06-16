DadBye: What’s The Most ‘Dad’ Thing Your Father Has Ever Done?

Intern Anthony, Karen, and Jeffrey (Fresh 102.7)

With Father’s Day approaching, Karen and Jeffrey honored their dads by making fun of them! This morning, Karen, Jeffrey, Intern Anthony and Producer T all revealed the most ‘dad’ things their fathers have ever done!

Click above to hear whose dad once bought them a Swiffer wet jet for Christmas and whose dad still rocks a fanny pack!

Happy Father’s Day!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey