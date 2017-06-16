WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Andy Grammer 'Up Close' | Harry Styles | Billboard Hot 100 Fest | OneRepublic | Imagine DragonsKaty Perry | ParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

#DadBye: What’s The Most ‘Dad’ Thing Your Father Has Ever Done?

June 16, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: Fathers Day
Intern Anthony, Karen, and Jeffrey (Fresh 102.7)

 

With Father’s Day approaching, Karen and Jeffrey honored their dads by making fun of them! This morning, Karen, Jeffrey, Intern Anthony and Producer T all revealed the most ‘dad’ things their fathers have ever done!

Click above to hear whose dad once bought them a Swiffer wet jet for Christmas and whose dad still rocks a fanny pack!

Happy Father’s Day!

What is the most ‘dad’ thing your dad has ever done? Comment below!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

