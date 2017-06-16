WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Andy Grammer 'Up Close' | Harry Styles | Billboard Hot 100 Fest | OneRepublic | Imagine DragonsKaty Perry | ParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Lorde Discusses Painful Inspiration Behind ‘Writer in the Dark’

"A handful of people will listen to this album and have it sort of get them [in the gut].” June 16, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: lorde

By Robyn Collins

Lorde’s new album Melodrama is out today. In a new interview, the singer candidly discussed how her breakup from longtime boyfriend, James Lowe, influenced some of the album’s darker tracks.

“Writer In The Dark,” is a particularly emotional song which features the lyrics, “Stood on my chest and kept me down / Hated hearing my name on the lips of a crowd… Bet you rue the day you kissed a writer in the dark.”

Lorde discussed the song, telling NME, “I think that when you do this, you have to find a way to live with yourself because it’s not making no one feel anything. A handful of people will listen to this album and have it sort of get them [in the gut].”

lorde fresh 03102017 0086web Lorde Discusses Painful Inspiration Behind Writer in the Dark

Karen and Jeffrey from Fresh 102.7 interview Lorde in the Adorama Live Theatre in New York City on March 10, 2017 (Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Digital)

Related: 

[Fresh Interview] Lorde Gets Technical with Jack Antonoff During Making of ‘Melodrama’

Lorde Announces North American Tour Dates

“But it was important for me to say,” she went on. “And I don’t think that song is apologizing for it. It’s more like, what did you think was going to happen? I was doing this before I met you and I’ll be doing this after you’re gone… I felt quite empowered.”

The artist even dished about the timing of writing the lyric. “It was weird, I woke up in the middle of the night and was lying next to someone. And I wrote it down on my phone and I was like, ‘Oh God, I feel so naughty writing this!’ While somebody’s sleeping, like an evil witch. But I really love that song. I feel like it’s such a cool, painful moment in the record.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live