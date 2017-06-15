WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Andy Grammer 'Up Close' | Harry Styles | Billboard Hot 100 Fest | OneRepublic | Imagine DragonsKaty Perry | ParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

#Beywatch2017: What You WON’T Hear Anywhere Else About Beyonce & The Birth Of Her Twins

June 15, 2017 1:41 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Jay-Z, Pregnancy, Twins
(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

 

Did Beyonce give birth to her twins yet? This morning, Karen and Jeffrey spilled some EXCLUSIVE tea about the superstar and her twins.

The New York Daily News reported yesterday that DJ Khaled was at a restaurant spreading the news that she delivered a boy and a girl! But this is all unofficial, of course — and an announcement today from Bey’s camp mentions nothing about any babies.

Do you think Beyonce has already given birth? Comment below!

Read more HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

