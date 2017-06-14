WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Harry Styles | Billboard Hot 100 Fest | OneRepublic | Imagine DragonsKaty Perry | ParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Get ‘Up Close & Personal’ with Andy Grammer at Fresh 102.7

June 14, 2017 12:01 AM

Fresh 102.7 is getting ‘Up Close & Personal’ with singer/songwriter Andy Grammer on Friday, June 23rd in the Adorama Theater here at CBS Radio — and we’d love for you and a friend to join us!

Be sure to listen on-air for your cue to call, PLUS we have another chance for you to enter below to win a pair of passes to join us for our special interview and live performance with Andy Grammer on Friday afternoon, June 23rd at Fresh 102.7’s Adorama Live Theatre here in NYC.

Courtesy of Hollywood Records and S-Curve Records.

