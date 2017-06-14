WIN On Fresh: Ed Sheeran Beach Party | Andy Grammer 'Up Close' | Harry Styles | Billboard Hot 100 Fest | OneRepublic | Imagine DragonsKaty Perry | ParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Selena Gomez Drops ‘Bad Liar’ Music Video

June 14, 2017 2:24 PM
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has released the music video for her new single “Bad Liar.”

The visual, which was directed by Jesse Peretz, features Gomez playing multiple roles including a high school student, her blonde alter-ego, and her own parents (both the man and woman).

The clip ends with a title card that reads “Coming Soon,” followed by the word “Fetish.” Is this the title of Selena’s new album or next single? Only time will tell.

selenagomez fresh 06052017 0023web Selena Gomez Drops Bad Liar Music Video

(Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Digital)

Check out the video for “Bad Liar” below.

