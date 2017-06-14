Sam Smith, Questlove, Others React to London Building Fire

By Robyn Collins

In response to a ferocious blaze that swept through a 24-story residential apartment building in West London early this morning (June 14), artists including Sam Smith, Questlove and Rita Ora have posted their concern on social media.

“Horrifying news to wake up to this morning in London,” Smith tweeted. “My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims.”

At least six people died in the fire and 60 more have been hospitalized. As firefighters comb through the wreckage it’s possible that the death toll will rise.

“In my 29 years of being a firefighter, I have never, ever seen anything of this scale,” London Fire Brigade Commissioner Danny Cotton told the press.

The blaze follows the May 22 terror attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert, which took 22 lives, as well as a London Bridge bombing that killed 8 people.

Residents had been complaining about concerns about the safety of the building for years.

Horrifying news to wake up to this morning in London. My thoughts and prayers are with all the victims xxxx —

Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) June 14, 2017

Shocked and devastated to hear this terrible news. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Rita Ora (@RitaOra) June 14, 2017

I'm truly devastated to see the horrific scenes of the major fire at #GrenfellTower in #Kensington. My statement:… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 14, 2017

Horrendous news to wake up to. Praying for everyone caught in this dreadful fire. #kensington #london https://t.co/TFlM8LAMLY —

Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 14, 2017