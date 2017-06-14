FM Magazine: Calvin Klein Hosts God’s Love We Deliver Fundraising Fete

Very few get to go beyond the hedges to see the beautifully curated landscape surrounding Calvin Klein’s beachfront home in Southampton, but the fashion mogul graciously welcomed a sold-out crowd in support of God’s Love We Deliver, which provides fresh and nutritious meals for those who are too sick to shop or cook for themselves.

God’s Love has a well-deserved reputation for being the best at what they do and also for garnering some the most generous supporters for their annual Hamptons fundraiser, Midsummer Night’s Drinks, which each year offers guests a uniquely entertaining experience at a stunning venue.

“We’re really fortunate to have wonderful friends who open their homes to us and invite our friends and their friends to come and learn about God’s Love and celebrate God’s Love and all that we’re able to do for our fellow New Yorkers,” said God’s Love We Deliver’s Manager of Communications, Emmett Findley.

Fellow fashion designer Dennis Basso and fashion maven Fern Mallis were among those enjoying flavorful fare from Canard and the sounds of Stormin’ Norman, while helping God’s Love We Deliver raise $500,000 for their food delivery programs.

And it really is all about the food they deliver: Nic Cortese, who heads up GLWD’s renowned state-of-the-art kitchen, spoke passionately about the importance of what they do, their dedicated volunteers, and the quality of their food and services.

Mr. Cortese also shared information about God’s Love We Deliver’s new food packaging — a more efficient and user-friendly design which keeps the food fresher and better preserved and also makes it easier for a client to open.

“It’s all about the client,” said Cortes.

For more information about God’s Love We Deliver, visit www.GLWD.org or connect via @godslovenyc.

–Deb Gordon/WNEW