Amber Rose Claps Back At Piers Morgan Over Bottomless Instagram Pic

June 13, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Amber Rose, piers morgan

Amber Rose recently broke the Internet after showing off her… ummm… ‘rose’ on Instagram to promote her upcoming Slutwalk event. Instagram has since taken the photo down, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find it elsewhere.

Amber even addressed the photo’s removal on Instagram.

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey chatted about the pic and Amber’s subsequent Twitter beef with news man Piers Morgan, who said Amber’s pic is “attention seeking bulls**t.”

So what do you think? Did Amber go too far with her bottomless Instagram pic? Comment below!

Read more about Amber and Piers’ beef HERE.

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

