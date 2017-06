Enter now for your chance to win a pair of 2-Day passes to the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival featuring Big Sean, Major Lazer, Zedd, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled, Echosmith, Gucci Mane and more on August 19th & 20th at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, Long Island.

To purchase tickets go to ticketmaster.com.