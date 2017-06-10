WIN On Fresh: Imagine DragonsKaty Perry | ParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Andy Grammer Debuts New Single ‘Give Love’ with LunchMoney Lewis

June 10, 2017 10:14 AM
Filed Under: Andy Grammer, LunchMoney Lewis

By Abby Hassler

Andy Grammer just released a new summer anthem single “Give Love” featuring a collaboration with LunchMoney Lewis. The track comes off the singer’s upcoming album, which will arrive this fall.

“If it does its job of being a summer jam, it should make you smile and shake your ass at the same time, like any truly good summer jam does,” Grammer said. “It was inspired by my sweet mother who gave more love to the world than anyone I’ve ever met.”

Listen to “Give Love” below.

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tsHpb_JZX8&w=555&h=31

