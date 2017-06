How obnoxious are you and your significant other at a restaurant? This morning, Karen and Jeffrey gave Intern Anthony a Thrillist quiz to see exactly how annoying he and his girlfriend Stephanie are when they go out to eat.

Listen above to see how Anthony did on the quiz!

What is the most annoying thing you’ve seen a couple do at a restaurant? Comment below!

Take the quiz yourself HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey