Jerry Seinfeld Has Very Seinfeld Answer for Denying Kesha a Hug

Jerry Seinfeld doesn’t understand why the world is in an uproar for denying Kesha a hug. The comedian was talking with Extra‘s AJ Calloway when he gave the most Seinfeld answer for the snub.

See Also: Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha

“When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality. In my reality, I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone. Say hello. I gotta start somewhere. Hug is not first moment of two humans,” Seinfeld told Calloway.

Seinfeld riffed on about the relationship between characters portrayed on TV and viewers, saying “The TV only works one way. I can’t see out, who’s watching.” He continued, jokingly pointing out the difference between “feeling” and thinking before you act, saying “They ‘feel’ like it. But they ‘know’ ‘I know him. He doesn’t know me.'”

Despite the snub, Seinfeld says the two spoke about it later. “She was very nice about it. We laughed about it.”

But did Kesha ever get her hug? “No.”

–E.J. Judge/Fresh 102.7