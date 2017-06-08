Watch Camila Cabello Sing Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’

By Hayden Wright

“Despacito” is Justin Bieber’s splashy debut on the Latin music scene, but he’s been caught publicly forgetting the Spanish words to the song—hardly unforgivable for a non-native speaker. During a radio appearance, Camila Cabello tried her hand at performing the song in Spanish and passed with flying colors. It appears she might be glancing down at a sheet of paper during the brief performance but, hey, at least she came prepared.

Cabello is having a busy month of her own with the release of brand new solo material. After leaving Fifth Harmony, one of her first projects was the Spanish-language version of “Hey Ma” from The Fate of the Furious soundtrack.

Watch Cabello performing “Despacito” here: