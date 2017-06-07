WIN On Fresh: Chainsmokers | Imagine DragonsKaty Perry | ParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Ariana Grande Shares Inspirational Message as Tour Resumes

"First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way." June 7, 2017 2:10 PM
Ariana Grande took to social media to share an inspirational message as her tour resumes in Paris.

“First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way,” she captioned a photo of the iconic Eiffel Tower. “I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you.”

Check out Grande’s post below.

 

