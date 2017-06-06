Selena Gomez Teases What Will Happen In Season Two of ’13 Reasons Why’

Netflix’s original series 13 Reasons Why was met with both widespread acclaim and controversy. A television series has never focused on mental illness, sexual assault, and the effects it has on teenagers, especially young women. As an executive producer, Selena Gomez recognized that, telling Karen and Jeffrey from Fresh 102.7 “It’s a very complicated thing to talk about.”

“It’s hard because kids are already seeing and exposed to so much anyway,” says Gomez, who has been outspoken with her own struggles with mental illness. “It’s almost as if this was kind of a wake up call to what’s happening.”

Season One ended with Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) graphic death, but the fates of her remaining classmates and the impact that will be felt throughout the community are unknown. With Season Two secured for a 2018 release, Gomez says the show will address the questions that arose after the finale.

“There’s a lot of resolution of what happens and the repercussions,” says Gomez. “There are things that people needed to kind of understand that what we were doing wasn’t a light thing. We understood that.”