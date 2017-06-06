WIN On Fresh: Chainsmokers | Imagine DragonsKaty Perry | ParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Halle Berry: Pregnant, Or Just Wants Some ‘Steak and Fries’ In Peace?

June 6, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Halle Berry

After actress Halle Berry was snapped on a Hollywood red carpet this past Sunday evening, rumors swirled that she may have a bun in the oven due to her posing for photos while smiling and holding her hands in front of her stomach.

 

Judging by her latest Instagram post though, she seems to be denying those rumors with a sexy pic and the caption, “Can a girl have some steak and fries??”

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

 

What do you think? Is she being coy and hiding a pregnancy, or does she just enjoy a nice meal like the rest of us?

 

–Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7

