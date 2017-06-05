Watch Common Freestyle Rap for Halle Berry

By Abby Hassler

Common accepted the Spirit of Chrysalis Award at the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball Saturday evening (June 3). Despite the honor, his ultimate prize came when he was able to freestyle serenade Halle Berry on stage.

The rapper concluded the fundraiser, which benefits low-income people and the homeless, with a performance. Berry was invited on stage where the rapper spit a few impromptu verses, one of which was, “Maybe me and Halle, yo, we can get married.”

Common posted the encounter on social media. As a caption for his video, Common wrote, “Who me? Oh..I ain’t do too much last night. Just freestyled to @halleberry at the #butterflyball what you do last night?”

