#OhHellNo! If You Saw This In Your Date’s House, Would You Run Like Hell?

June 2, 2017 12:28 PM

Picture this: you’re on a date and it’s going really well, so you decide to go back to your date’s house. You walk in and your date has a kitty litter box that smells really bad! Do you stay or run like hell?

Listen above to hear what would make Karen, Jeffrey, and Producer T bail on a date and find out if neat freak Intern Anthony would bail on a date that has a dirty house!

Would you stick around if you saw that your date had a nasty house? Comment below!

Read more about dating deal breakers here.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

