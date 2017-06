This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about Michael Jackson‘s baby mama Debbie Rowe accidently burning down her friend’s Vermont cottage last week. Thankfully, everyone who was in the house escaped unharmed.

Karen and Jeffrey talked about the things they’ve epically screwed up in their lives. Karen revealed a very embarrassing story about ruining dinner with her in-laws! Find out what happened when you listen above!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey