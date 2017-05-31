WTF IS ‘COVFEFE’?! Karen and Jeffrey Weigh In!

(Photo by John W. Adkisson/Getty Images)

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about the new word that has the Internet on fire: Covfefe! The craziness began on Tuesday night when Donald Trump tweeted, “Despite the negative constant press covfefe.”

That one has since been removed but he came back with a little test for all of his followers, and gawkers alike. After seeing the Internet’s reaction, Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, “Who can figure the true meaning of ‘covfefe’???.Enjoy!”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Listen above to Karen and Jeffrey try to figure out what the hell covfefe means!

Should Donald Trump just stop tweeting? Comment below!

Come get #Covfefe with us NOW on 102.7! 🍭 pic.twitter.com/dSTGMhpmeh — Karen and Jeffrey (@KarenNJeffrey) May 31, 2017

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey