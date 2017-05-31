WIN On Fresh: Imagine DragonsHalseyKaty PerryLinkin Park + Blink 182 | ParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

WTF IS ‘COVFEFE’?! Karen and Jeffrey Weigh In!

Should Donald Trump just stop tweeting? May 31, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump
(Photo by John W. Adkisson/Getty Images)

 

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about the new word that has the Internet on fire: Covfefe! The craziness began on Tuesday night when Donald Trump tweeted, “Despite the negative constant press covfefe.”

That one has since been removed but he came back with a little test for all of his followers, and gawkers alike. After seeing the Internet’s reaction, Trump tweeted Wednesday morning, “Who can figure the true meaning of ‘covfefe’???.Enjoy!”

Listen above to Karen and Jeffrey try to figure out what the hell covfefe means!

Should Donald Trump just stop tweeting? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live