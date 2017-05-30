WIN On Fresh: Halsey | Cash Me @ 8 + 9Katy PerryLinkin Park + Blink 182 | ParamoreCranberriesNEEDTOBREATHE | Lady AntebellumMore »

OK OR NO WAY?: Would You Ditch Your Best Friend’s Wedding For An Adele Concert?

May 30, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: adele, friendship, Wedding
(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS)

 

Would you ditch your best friend’s wedding to attend your favorite artist’s concert? This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about a woman who decided to skip her best friend’s wedding because she got free Adele tickets on the same day! Is this ok, or no way!

Find out if Karen or Jeffrey would skip their bestie’s wedding to attend an Adele concert when you listen above!

Would you ditch your best friend’s wedding in order to attend your favorite artist’s concert? Comment below!

Read more about the woman skipping her best friend’s wedding HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

