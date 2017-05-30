WIN On Fresh: Imagine DragonsHalseyKaty PerryLinkin Park + Blink 182 | ParamoreLady AntebellumMore »

Niall Horan Forgot His Own Lyrics To ‘Slow Hands’ On Ellen

May 30, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: Ellen DeGeneres, Niall Horan, One Direction

It’s been just about one month since former One Direction band member Niall Horan dropped his third solo single, “Slow Hands,” and it seems he’s still working out all the kinks while performing the song live.

During his most recent stop on the Ellen Show, he performed the new single, twice, admitting to accidentally remixing the song during his first run-through. While on stage in the Adorama Theater at Fresh 102.7 for an ‘Up Close and Personal’ event with fans, Niall broke down how he had forgotten his own lyrics to the song.

“I ended up doing two passes of the performance because I actually forgot the first line of the second verse,” Niall told morning hosts Karen and Jeffrey.

“I just start over-thinking stuff, ” Niall admitted in front of his fans. “I wrote the song and I forgot the lyrics to it!”

Speaking of writing the track, what was it that inspired Niall to put the pen to paper on this one?

“‘Slow Hands’ was just random, it happened out of nowhere,” says Niall. “There was no real heavy inspiration behind this one, it was just a fun song to write, one that we wrote really fast — it’s just kind of cool and sexy I guess.”

“Musically it’s inspired by what I grew up on, like early ’80s classic funk-rock.”

niall meet 033 Niall Horan Forgot His Own Lyrics To ‘Slow Hands’ On Ellen

Niall Horan meets fans ‘Up Close and Personal’ in the Adorama Theater at Fresh 102.7 in NYC on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Photos: Fresh 102.7)

See Also:

[PHOTOS] Niall Horan Meets Fans at Fresh 102.7

Niall Horan Calls Eagles’ Don Henley ‘Dad’

Niall Horan Drops New Single ‘Slow Hands’

 

–Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live