TeamTooMuch: You’ll Never Believe Mariah Carey’s Diva Demands On The Set Of Her New Film!

Mariah Carey (Christian Conte for Radio.com)

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about Mariah Carey and her diva demands on the set of the upcoming movie The House, which stars Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell. One of her co-stars revealed that Mariah showed up four hours late to the set and would not work unless she had white roses in her trailer!

Really?!

Find out what other over-the-top diva requests Mariah had on the set of The House when you listen above!

Is Mariah on #TeamTooMuch or does she deserve to get whatever she wants? Comment below!

Read more about Mariah’s diva demands HERE!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey