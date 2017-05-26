WIN On Fresh: Niall Horan 'Up Close'Halsey | Cash Me @ 8 + 9Katy PerryLinkin Park + Blink 182 | ParamoreCranberriesNEEDTOBREATHE | Lady AntebellumMore »

#TeamTooMuch: You’ll Never Believe Mariah Carey’s Diva Demands On The Set Of Her New Film!

May 26, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Mariah Carey, Movies
Mariah Carey (Christian Conte for Radio.com)

 

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about Mariah Carey and her diva demands on the set of the upcoming movie The House, which stars Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell. One of her co-stars revealed that Mariah showed up four hours late to the set and would not work unless she had white roses in her trailer!

Really?!

Find out what other over-the-top diva requests Mariah had on the set of The House when you listen above!

Is Mariah on #TeamTooMuch or does she deserve to get whatever she wants? Comment below!

Read more about Mariah’s diva demands HERE!

 

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live