PopeShade: What Shady Thing Did Pope Francis Say To Melania and Donald?

(Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey chatted about President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to the Apostolic Palace to meet Pope Francis. During the visit, apparently, the Pope threw a little bit of shade at Trump.

The pope asked Melania in Italian, “What do you give him to eat, potizza?” Potizza is a dessert from Melania’s native country, Slovenia.

