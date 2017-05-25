WIN On Fresh: Niall Horan 'Up Close'Halsey | Cash Me @ 8 + 9Katy PerryLinkin Park + Blink 182 | ParamoreCranberriesNEEDTOBREATHE | Lady AntebellumMore »

#PopeShade: What Shady Thing Did Pope Francis Say To Melania and Donald?

May 25, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

(Photo: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images)

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey chatted about President Donald and First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to the Apostolic Palace to meet Pope Francis. During the visit, apparently, the Pope threw a little bit of shade at Trump.

The pope asked Melania in Italian, “What do you give him to eat, potizza?” Potizza is a dessert from Melania’s native country, Slovenia.

Do you think the Pope was throwing shade about Trump’s weight? Comment below!

Read more about the Pope’s shade HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

