Justin Bieber Fans Want Him To Cancel U.K. Show Over Safety Concerns

May 24, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: ariana grande, Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun

In the wake of the Manchester terror attack that took place in the foyer of MEN Arena following an Ariana Grande concert earlier this week, music fans young and old are seriously considering putting themselves in a similar situation.

This has been expressed by Justin Bieber fans in a series of messages posted to manager Scooter Braun’s Instagram account (who also manages Ariana), as they plead him to cancel his upcoming U.K. date over fears for their own safety, as well as their favorite singer’s.

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on

Click the image to see comments.

 

Justin is scheduled to perform at an open-air event in London’s Hyde Park this July.

 

–Joe Cingrana/WNEW

