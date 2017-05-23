Can Emojis Really Save Your Relationship? Karen & Jeffrey Weigh In

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about a life hack that may actually save your relationship if it’s in trouble … emojis? Really?!!!!

An expert says that emojis can actually help men understand women better. For example, if you send your man a text that says “Fine, do whatever you want,” men may think that everything is cool. But if you send that same text with an angry face emoji, he will be clear on how she really feels.

Do you think emojis can really save a relationship? What are the top five emojis you send to your man? Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey