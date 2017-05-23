OnTheList with Xtine: 5 Songs You’ll Need For Summer 2017

#OnTheList with Xtine is a weekly feature from Fresh 102.7’s Christine Richie that will be highlighting all things music, from her favorite emerging artists, top female vocalists, and much, much more!

After a week of gorgeous weather, I found myself gravitating less towards songs that make me cry and more towards ones that make me feel good. This is strange for me, but let’s be honest, the news has been downright depressing lately! I don’t need another thing to fill me with angst. I need an escape. Here are the songs I’ve been playing on repeat. Get these in your ears this Summer!

Miley Cyrus “Malibu”

I’m loving this new, more mature Miley and this song is a perfect introduction into a slightly different sound for her. She’s a massively talented artist and that’s cutting through on this one; a heartfelt tune about her fiancée. Her impressive vocals and emotion of the song stands out. Plus, it makes you think of being on the beach. A must listen for this Summer.

Kaleo “No Good”

Kaleo haven’t completely broken here in the US, but you should get to know them. You know how I love my sexy rock songs. Add in a dash of blues and soulful vocals and you have this song. It makes me want to get hot and sweaty!

Royal Blood “Lights Out”

Royal Blood are two extremely talented guys from the UK who make true rock and roll: loud, gritty, and raw! Another combination that gets my blood pumping. This is a taste of their second album, which has definitely wet my appetite. It’s best to just turn this up and blast it!

Alan Walker ft. Gavin James “Tired”

Most of the time, I rock out but there are times when I want to dance. I’ve said this time and again, but it bears repeating: I’m a huge fan of Gavin James. He has one of the more beautiful voices I’ve ever heard and love hearing it put over a fun, upbeat track. And Walker, the guy who made the track, is only 19! Great lyrics, too! This just might be your Summer anthem. Also, we’re besties!

Harry Styles “Sweet Creature”

I’ve gone on and on about how great Harry Stayles‘ album is, but this is the song I keep going back to. There’s something about the way the vocals dance over the melody that sounds so good to me. Just one of those sweet, simple songs that I think is just perfection.

