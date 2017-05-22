What’s Your Food Phobia? Karen & Jeffrey Reveal Theirs

Do you have a food phobia? There’s a new 800 page book called “Einstein’s Beets: An Examination of Food Phobias,” by Alexander Theroux and it’s all about celebs and their food phobias.

According to the book, Taylor Swift is afraid of sushi and Oprah is scared to death of chewing gum!

Can you guess Karen and Jeffrey’s food phobias? Who do you think is scared of bread pudding?

And who do you think will run like hell if you serve them calamari? Listen below to find out!

Do you have a food phobia? Comment below!!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey