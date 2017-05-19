Is Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ about Taylor Swift?

By Abby Hassler

“So keep calm, honey, I’ma stick around/ For more than a minute, get used to it/ Funny my name keeps comin’ outcho mouth/ Cause I stay winning,” Katy Perry sings in her latest single, “Swish Swish,” off her upcoming album, Witness.

Social media is already ablaze with fan theories about how Perry’s new track is a direct diss track for Taylor Swift. “Swish Swish” features a killer collaboration with Nicki Minaj, who also has had her own public disagreement with Swift in 2015.

“Your game is tired/ You should retire/ You’re ’bout cute as/ An old coupon expired/ And karma’s not a liar/ She keeps receipts,” Perry sings, perhaps alluding to Swift.

Related: Katy Perry Surprises Museum Goers with Her Creepy Floating Head

Minaj comes in with full force in her verse, rapping, “Don’t be tryna double back/ I already despise you/ All that fake love you showin’/Couldn’t even disguise you … I only f— with Queens, so I’m makin’ hits with Katy.”

A flurry of late-night tweets from Swift squad member Ruby Rose made it clear she thinks the song is aimed at Swift.

“‘Purposeful poop’ to ‘bomb a petit’ to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make ‘Wit..I mean ‘fetch’ happen. … I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer.”

Rose did acknowledge that Nicki’s verse was solid. “Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn’t sound a mess,” she wrote.

She concluded later, writing, “I’ve always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited. That’s not new. You have to follow your ❤️”

Listen to “Swish Swish” below and check out Rose’s tweets.

"Purposeful poop" to "bomb a petit" to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda..stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean "fetch" happen. —

Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

@ROMANZOLANZSKI Not gonna lie Nicki is great on it and basically the only part that doesn't sound a mess —

Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017

I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer. —

Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) May 19, 2017