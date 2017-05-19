WIN On Fresh: Niall Horan 'Up Close'Halsey | Katy PerryLinkin Park + Blink 182Cash Me @ 8 + 9 | CranberriesNEEDTOBREATHEMore »

How Well Do Karen and Jeffrey Know Each Other?

May 19, 2017 10:00 AM

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey played ‘The Match Game’ to see how well they really know each other.

Karen reveals that she thinks Jeffrey’s quirkiest habit is his obsession with face cream. Also, Jeffrey revealed that he thinks Karen’s favorite alcoholic beverage is “anything with a drop of alcohol in it.”

 

How well do you know Karen and Jeffrey? Here’s a question from their Match Game: Who is more likely to do cartwheels in broad daylight on Sixth Avenue in NYC?

Comment below!

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey

