What Would You Name Your Drunk Alter Ego? Karen Reveals Hers!

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey talked about a new study that found that your drunk alter ego is actually who you really are. People just perceive themselves as different when they are drunk!

Karen revealed that she has two drunk alter egos: “Lovey Linda,” because she gets really loving and emotional when she’s drunk and “Pass Out Patty,” because she also gets really tired.

Karen also revealed a secret talent she has when she’s drunk. Listen below to hear what it is!

What would you name your drunk alter ego? Comment below!

Read more about drunk alter egos HERE.

–Producer Tarin/Karen and Jeffrey