Watch Chris Cornell’s Final Song with Soundgarden

By Robyn Collins

Hours before he was found dead in his Detroit hotel, Chris Cornell performed his final show with Soundgarden.

Ironically, the concert closed with a medley of “Slaves & Bulldozers” and the gospel song “In My Time of Dying,” made famous by Led Zeppelin.

While Cornell’s death has been determined a suicide, there were no indications from his performance Wednesday night (May 17) that he was depressed or upset, reports Billboard. During the two-hour concert, Cornell appeared enthusiastic and hit every note picture perfect. He even fist-bumped with fans at the front of the stage.

Cornell also seemed happy to be in Detroit. Before the show, he tweeted, “Finally back in Detroit Rock City” along with a picture of the Fox Theatre, where the band played.

After the slow opener, “Ugly Truth,” Cornell said, “Detroit Rock City! It’s great to be back here, honestly. I have bragged about Detroit crowds for 30 years… There’s no other crowd that never, ever disappoints,” reported Billboard. After the regular set ended, Cornell returned to the stage and said, “Detroit, you guys… show up.”