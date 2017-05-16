WIN On Fresh: HalseyLinkin Park + Blink 182Cash Me @ 8 + 9 | CranberriesNEEDTOBREATHELifehouse & Switchfoot | More »

Miley Cyrus: ‘I Give My Pigs Spa Treatments’

May 16, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is as happy as a pig in s*** at her home in Malibu, California. The pop singer — with a new single and aesthetic that matches her home life — keeps two pigs, two horses, and seven dogs on her property, meaning s*** happens, quite literally, on a regular basis.

“That’s not weird in Malibu,” says Cyrus. “I give the pig spa treatments and then I just, like, don’t change.”

mileycyrus fresh 05162017 0109web Miley Cyrus: I Give My Pigs Spa Treatments

(Photo: E.J. Judge / CBS Digital)

Cyrus isn’t being hyperbolic. In an interview with Karen and Jeffrey from Fresh 102.7, Cyrus detailed a recent night out with her mother.

“I fell the other day in pig poop … and I went to dinner with my mom right after and then told her the story as we were sitting at dinner,” says Cyrus. The press, who routinely follow her around, never notice the mess and even believe it to be a fashion choice. “When they’re like, ‘Miley in her bow at Nobu…’ and then it’s like, ‘Okay, yeah that’s pig poop on my leg.’ No one actually gets the real drama.”

Cyrus released the single “Malibu” on May 11 and her sixth studio album is scheduled for release in July.

 

More from Karen & Jeffrey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Fresh 102.7

Radio.com App
Podcasts
Best of NY

Listen Live