Luis Fonsi Credits Justin Bieber Collaboration for Opening Doors

By E.J. Judge

Puerto Rican producer Luis Fonsi is riding high on the success of his collaborative Top 40 single featuring Justin Bieber. Although this is the second time around for Fonsi’s “Despacito” — the first released back in 2016 with fellow Boricuan Daddy Yankee — his collaboration with Bieber has Fonsi’s style and influence reaching audiences previously untouched.

Related: Ringo Starr Confirms The Beatles are Bigger than Justin Bieber

“We just recorded with Bieber, like, 3-4 weeks ago, Fonsi told 92.3 Amp Radio… Everything is happening super quickly and we definitely want to kind of keep this recipe going,” says Fonsi, whose “Aquí Estoy Yo” earned him a Latin GRAMMY for Song of the Year in 2009.

“Not only with this mixture between pop and just Latin music in general, and urban music, but also to be able to work with amazing artists, like Justin Bieber, who just really took this song to another level.”

“First it was Daddy Yankee, who I have to give mad props to. The original version was already huge and a lot of that was because of Daddy Yankee,” Fonsi continues. “And then Bieber just kind of just blew it out of the roof.”