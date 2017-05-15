Derek Jeter Reveals His Secret To Making It In NYC

This morning, Karen and Jeffrey paid tribute to Derek Jeter after the Yankees retired his no. 2 jersey on Sunday night. The Yankees also dedicated a monument park plaque in his honor.

During his speech at the ceremony, Jeter said, “You know, you play here in New York for 20 years, you know I learned that time flies, memories fade, but family is forever, and I’ll be eternally grateful to be a part of the Yankees’ family. So I can’t thank you guys enough. Thank you very much.”

Jeter also wrote a thank you letter to NYC and revealed his secret to making it here.

Listen below to hear his secret!

